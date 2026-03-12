HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi slams those creating panic on LPG; warns black marketers

Thu, 12 March 2026
22:45
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at those trying to create panic on the LPG situation in India, and said they are not only exposing themselves before the people but also hurting the country. 

Addressing the NXT Summit here, Modi also said that no country is untouched by the present crisis in West Asia and the government is doing everything possible to safeguard India's energy security. 

He also said that some people are trying to black-market certain products by taking advantage of the present situation, and warned that action will be taken against such unscrupulous elements. 

"Some people are trying to create panic on LPG. Without making a political point, I will say they are not only exposing themselves before people but hurting the country," Modi said. 

The prime minister also said that everyone has a key role to play in dealing with the present crisis arising out of the conflict in West Asia -- be it political parties, media, youth, cities or villages. 

Despite many global crises, world leaders and experts look to India with great hope, which raises India's responsibilities too, Modi said. 

"The entire world knows today that if you want to be part of the future, you must connect with and be in India," he said. -- PTI

