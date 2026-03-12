HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LS secretariat may review list of unparliamentary words

Thu, 12 March 2026
A view of the Lok Sabha proceeding./Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab
The Lok Sabha Secretariat is likely to review the list of unparliamentary words and expressions used by MPs and come up with a fresh directory as the usage of many of the words banned earlier has expanded and they needed closer examination, sources said. 

Words like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' were considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the past. 

Use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', and 'khoon se kheti' were also considered unparliamentary. 

A senior functionary said there is a need to review the list of unparliamentary words as usages of many words and expressions have been expanded over the years. 

"We may go for a closer scrutiny of the unparliamentary words and come up with a fresh list," the functionary said. 

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had listed words like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' as unparliamentary expressions, according to an earlier booklet. 

Some words and expressions were declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth parliaments, have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future. 

The compilation contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in India. 

The list states that some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings. 

The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered as unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament. -- PTI

