LPG supply concerns trigger spike in induction cooktop sales

Shopkeepers said the surge in demand has been visible for the past two days, with customers increasingly turning to electric cooktops, infrared stoves and compatible utensils as a backup. Amit Gupta, who owns Effects Kitchens and Hardware at Connaught Place, said his store has witnessed a sudden rush of customers and enquiries, both in person and through online communication.





"Since yesterday, we have recorded more than 200 walk-in customers, while another 250 to 300 existing and new clients reached out through phone calls. Earlier, electric cooktops were largely purchased by hospitality outlets, but now even households are coming in a panic, fearing stoppage of LPG supply," he said.





Gupta said the demand has exceeded the shop's existing stock, forcing the store to source additional inventory, adding that they currently have more pending orders than the physical stock available and are trying to procure bulk lots of different brands every day to fulfil the growing demand.





The government has revised the priority order for allocating domestically-produced natural gas, placing LPG production, besides that of CNG and piped cooking gas, at the top. Another retailer, Praveen Kumar, who runs NG Kitchenware in Green Park, said his shop has seen a sharp rise in customers purchasing induction cooktops and electric appliances.





"There has been a huge footfall since yesterday. Nearly 80 per cent of customers visiting the shop are specifically coming to purchase induction cooktops or electric appliances like rice cookers," he said.





Kumar added that along with appliances, the demand for compatible utensils has also increased as customers are looking to shift temporarily to electric cooking. -- PTI

