      
Kuwait residential building struck by 'enemy drone'

Thu, 12 March 2026
10:54
An strike on a building in Beirut. Pic: Stringer/Reuters
A residential building in southern Kuwait was struck by an aerial strike on Thursday morning, resulting in multiple casualties and physical destruction.

According to the Ministry of Defence, an "enemy drone targeted a residential building" in the south of the country during the dawn hours today. The ministry confirmed the severity of the incident in a post on X, stating that at least two people were wounded and were receiving "the necessary treatment."

In addition to the human toll, officials noted that the attack also caused significant material damage to the premises. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the origin of the drone as they continue to assess the situation.

This morning's strike follows revelations that an earlier Iranian drone strike in Kuwait, which killed six US service members during the initial hours of the conflict, was far more devastating than previously disclosed.

According to a report by CBS News, multiple sources informed the network that dozens of personnel suffered significant injuries, including "brain trauma," shrapnel wounds, and burns. The report further indicated that at least one individual "may require the amputation of a limb."

Sources cited by CBS News described a "grim and chaotic scene" following that strike, which targeted a tactical operations centre at the Shuaiba port, located outside Kuwait City, on 1 March. 


Rapidly spreading smoke filled the structure, severely hindering efforts to rescue those trapped inside.

By Tuesday night, more than 30 military members remained hospitalised with "battle injuries" linked to the Kuwait attack. These patients are currently being treated at facilities including Brooke Army Medical Centre in San Antonio and Walter Reed Medical Centre in suburban Washington, DC.A further 25 personnel are receiving care at Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre in Germany, sources told CBS News.

Of these, approximately 20 arrived via a C-17 military transport aircraft on Tuesday with injuries the military classified as "urgent" and "requiring evacuation." -- ANI

