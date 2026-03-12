HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Jammu police, BSF recover 2 kg heroin worth Rs 12 cr in Bishnah

Thu, 12 March 2026
22:27
In a joint operation, Jammu Police and BSF 101 Battalion have recovered 2 kg of heroin worth Rs 12 crore from agricultural fields on the outskirts of Bahadurpur village in Bishnah.

Earlier on Wednesday, the alert troops of White Knight Corps of the Indian army conducted a joint search Operation Sherikalan in Gen Area Poonch, and recovered approx 4 kg of explosives. 

They have been destroyed in situ.

The forces also recovered stale cooked food concealed inside a natural cave.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "On 11 Mar 26 at approx 1645h, during a joint search operation by alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps in Gen Area Poonch, search parties recovered approximately 4 kg of explosives and stale cooked food concealed inside a natural cave. The explosives are being destroyed in situ. The recovery highlights sustained operational vigilance and proactive efforts to neutralise terrorist logistics and safe havens. The hunt continues...We Serve, We Protect!"

On Tuesday, an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled by alert troops, with one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist eliminated during the operation, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said.

The White Knight Corps said the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera along the LoC at around 3 pm today after intelligence agencies shared credible inputs. 

Acting swiftly on the information, troops launched a calibrated response to stop the infiltration attempt. -- ANI

