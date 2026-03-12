HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaishankar speaks to Iran FM on shipping safety

Thu, 12 March 2026
16:04
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi
External affairs minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the safety of shipping and energy security, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing on Thursday. 

The briefing was held following a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the crucial waterway of the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, a key route for global oil trade. 

External Affairs Spokesperson Jaiswal said the discussion focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships and maintaining stable energy supplies through the region. 

"EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," Jaiswal said. 

The MEA today also confirmed that around 9,000 Indian nationals, including students, seafarers, professionals, business people, and pilgrims, are currently in Iran and are being assisted amid safety concerns in the country. Jaiswal said that several of these individuals, particularly students, have already left Iran and returned to India. Others, including students and pilgrims based in Tehran, have been shifted to safer locations and cities within the country. 

"We've had about 9,000 Indian nationals who were there or who are there in Iran. These 9,000 Indian nationals comprise students, seafarers, business people, professionals and some pilgrims. Several Indian nationals, mostly students, left the country and reached home. We have shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, who were based in Tehran to other safer locations and cities in the country," he said. -- ANI

