HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iraq closes oil ports after attack on ships in its waters

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
10:38
A Thai ship was bombed in the Strait of Hormuz
A Thai ship was bombed in the Strait of Hormuz
With the West Asia crisis entering its 13th day, oil terminals at Iraqi ports on Thursday said they have suspended operations following attacks on tankers near its waters, according to Iraqi authorities cited by state media. 

Farhan al-Fartousi, director general of the state-owned General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), said was quoted by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) as saying, "The operation of oil ports has been suspended, commercial ports continue operations." 

Ships remain in the waiting area, and loading and unloading are ongoing at the North and South Um Qasr ports, the INA reported. This decision, the news outlet reported, was taken after a tanker loaded with petroleum products - supplied by the Iraqi State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) to the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company, "was involved in an incident".

Al-Fartousi said that the vessel was carrying a fuel supply tank in the Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfer area and was in the process of loading when it was hit by an explosion. 

He added that "one of the smaller tankers involved flies the Maltese flag." SOMO is Iraq's national company responsible for marketing and exporting the country's crude oil and fuel oil. Headquartered in Baghdad, it manages sales to international buyers. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Poison, slit wrist, neck, locked room..., who killed them?
LIVE! Poison, slit wrist, neck, locked room..., who killed them?

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US tanker
Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US tanker

An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of seafarers in the region.

US trade probe targets India, 15 other countries
US trade probe targets India, 15 other countries

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) office on Wednesday launched a sweeping investigation into manufacturing and industrial practices in 16 economies, including India, citing concerns over what it calls 'structural excess...

India cosponsors UN resolution condemning Iran's attacks
India cosponsors UN resolution condemning Iran's attacks

The UN Security Council, with India's support, has adopted a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities and denouncing threats to the Strait of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO