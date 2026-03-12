Iraq closes oil ports after attack on ships in its waters

10:38

A Thai ship was bombed in the Strait of Hormuz





Farhan al-Fartousi, director general of the state-owned General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), said was quoted by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) as saying, "The operation of oil ports has been suspended, commercial ports continue operations."





Ships remain in the waiting area, and loading and unloading are ongoing at the North and South Um Qasr ports, the INA reported. This decision, the news outlet reported, was taken after a tanker loaded with petroleum products - supplied by the Iraqi State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) to the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company, "was involved in an incident".





Al-Fartousi said that the vessel was carrying a fuel supply tank in the Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfer area and was in the process of loading when it was hit by an explosion.





He added that "one of the smaller tankers involved flies the Maltese flag." SOMO is Iraq's national company responsible for marketing and exporting the country's crude oil and fuel oil. Headquartered in Baghdad, it manages sales to international buyers. -- ANI

With the West Asia crisis entering its 13th day, oil terminals at Iraqi ports on Thursday said they have suspended operations following attacks on tankers near its waters, according to Iraqi authorities cited by state media.