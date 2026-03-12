Iran's three conditions to end war with US, Israel

11:29

He said the only way to end the war that has been "ignited by the Zionist regime & US" is:





1. By recognising Iran's legitimate rights,

2. By payment of reparations, and

3. A firm international guarantees against future aggression.





US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, which resulted in the killing of its Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the country's top military commanders, and civilians.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani has estimated that the death toll among civilians strikes nears 1,350 "Since February 28, more than 1,348 civilians, including women and children, have died and more than 17,000 have been injured as a result of the ongoing military operations by the United States and the Israeli regime," the Iranian envoy said.





Meanwhile, the 15-member UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning what it called "egregious" attacks by Iran on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan, while demanding an immediate halt to all hostilities by Tehran and warning against threats to close the Strait of Hormuz. India joined more than 130 countries in co-sponsoring the Bahrain-led UNSC resolution which was passed 13-0. UN permanent members China and Russia abstained. -- ANI

Iran on Thursday spelt out three conditions to end the war with Israel, US, which today entered its thirteenth day. Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace by talking to Russia and Pakistan.