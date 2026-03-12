HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran warns of attack on ports in West Asia if...

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
12:15
image
Iran's state news agency IRIB has reported that a Senior spokesperson for Iran's armed forces has warned that Iran would attack ports across the region if its ports are targeted.

IRIB quoted the official as saying, "If any attack is carried out against Iran's economic ports, all docks, ports, and economic zones across the Middle East will be destroyed."

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has intensified its maritime blockade in the Persian Gulf, claiming to have already targeted numerous international vessels while enforcing a strict "no-move" zone in the strategic waterway.

In a post on X, state broadcaster Press TV shared a field documentary from the "heart of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz", which shows vessels that "remain silent--yet are targeted by the IRGC if they shift even a few meters."

The footage highlights the activities of "Basij guys from Bandar Abbas" operating speedboats known as the "Defenders of the Persian Gulf." 

Within the documentary, the narrator reveals the scale of the ongoing maritime aggression, mentioning that the "IRGC has claimed to hit 14 oil tankers, including two American tankers."

This aggressive stance was further confirmed by Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Naval Force, who stated that any vessel seeking to sail through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, it could become a target of Iranian attacks.

Tangsiri noted that two ships, the Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, were targeted on Wednesday after ignoring warnings. "Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," the Iranian general said in a post on X.According to Iranian state media, these restrictions have been intensified amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes. The IRGC has designated a specific "space in the sea where IRGC will hit any ships that move a few meters," warning that "moving a few dozen meters results in an attack from the IRGC," specifically via "drones." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'
LIVE! 'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'

Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources
Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources

IRGC said vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks.

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

'God saved me': Farooq recounts attempt on his life
'God saved me': Farooq recounts attempt on his life

Veteran politician Farooq Abdullah survived an assassination attempt during a marriage function in Jammu. Security concerns have been raised following the incident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO