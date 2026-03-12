Iran warns of attack on ports in West Asia if...

12:15





IRIB quoted the official as saying, "If any attack is carried out against Iran's economic ports, all docks, ports, and economic zones across the Middle East will be destroyed."





Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has intensified its maritime blockade in the Persian Gulf, claiming to have already targeted numerous international vessels while enforcing a strict "no-move" zone in the strategic waterway.





In a post on X, state broadcaster Press TV shared a field documentary from the "heart of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz", which shows vessels that "remain silent--yet are targeted by the IRGC if they shift even a few meters."





The footage highlights the activities of "Basij guys from Bandar Abbas" operating speedboats known as the "Defenders of the Persian Gulf."





Within the documentary, the narrator reveals the scale of the ongoing maritime aggression, mentioning that the "IRGC has claimed to hit 14 oil tankers, including two American tankers."





This aggressive stance was further confirmed by Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Naval Force, who stated that any vessel seeking to sail through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, it could become a target of Iranian attacks.





Tangsiri noted that two ships, the Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, were targeted on Wednesday after ignoring warnings. "Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," the Iranian general said in a post on X.According to Iranian state media, these restrictions have been intensified amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes. The IRGC has designated a specific "space in the sea where IRGC will hit any ships that move a few meters," warning that "moving a few dozen meters results in an attack from the IRGC," specifically via "drones." -- ANI

