HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran crisis: Rs 30,000 cr cost hike to Centre every month

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
14:05
image
If crude oil prices sustain above USD 100 per barrel in FY27, the Central government's annual additional expenditure could rise by Rs 3.6 lakh crore, according to a report by Elara Securities. 

The report highlighted that the ongoing Middle East conflict shows few signs of de-escalation, which could intensify Asia's energy crisis and trigger global supply chain disruptions. 

It stated "scenario where Brent crude sustains at USD 100/ bbl through FY27E, India's current account deficit (CAD) could widen to 2 per cent of GDP (from 1 per cent at US D 70/bbl), USD -INR could weaken further to 94 - 95, while the Centre's annual additional expenditure would rise by INR 3.6tn/annually". 

It noted that prolonged interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz (SOH) beyond mid-March, delayed energy supply normalization from affected producers, and persistent geopolitical uncertainty could put pressure on India's external sector. 

These developments may also spill over into the domestic economy and lead to rising fiscal pressures. This estimate assumes excise duty cuts by the government to offset under-recoveries faced by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on petrol and diesel. It also factors in higher subsidies for liquified petroleum gas (LPG). 

Elara Securities also pointed out that every additional month of conflict with oil prices near USD 100 per barrel could add around Rs 30000 crore to the Centre's fiscal cost, mainly covering losses of oil marketing companies. The report added that a prolonged crisis could also lead to second-order economic effects. These include reduced tax collections due to growth shocks, which could further strain government finances. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Mojtaba Khamenei has fractured foot, face lacerations'
LIVE! 'Mojtaba Khamenei has fractured foot, face lacerations'

Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources
Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources

IRGC said vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks.

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

Cops probe background of man who attacked Farooq Abdullah
Cops probe background of man who attacked Farooq Abdullah

Police in Jammu have launched a detailed investigation into the background and motives of Kamal Singh Jamwal, who allegedly attempted to assassinate former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah at a wedding function.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO