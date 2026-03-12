Iran crisis: Rs 30,000 cr cost hike to Centre every month

14:05





The report highlighted that the ongoing Middle East conflict shows few signs of de-escalation, which could intensify Asia's energy crisis and trigger global supply chain disruptions.





It stated "scenario where Brent crude sustains at USD 100/ bbl through FY27E, India's current account deficit (CAD) could widen to 2 per cent of GDP (from 1 per cent at US D 70/bbl), USD -INR could weaken further to 94 - 95, while the Centre's annual additional expenditure would rise by INR 3.6tn/annually".





It noted that prolonged interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz (SOH) beyond mid-March, delayed energy supply normalization from affected producers, and persistent geopolitical uncertainty could put pressure on India's external sector.





These developments may also spill over into the domestic economy and lead to rising fiscal pressures. This estimate assumes excise duty cuts by the government to offset under-recoveries faced by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on petrol and diesel. It also factors in higher subsidies for liquified petroleum gas (LPG).





Elara Securities also pointed out that every additional month of conflict with oil prices near USD 100 per barrel could add around Rs 30000 crore to the Centre's fiscal cost, mainly covering losses of oil marketing companies. The report added that a prolonged crisis could also lead to second-order economic effects. These include reduced tax collections due to growth shocks, which could further strain government finances. -- ANI

