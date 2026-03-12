HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran allows Indian vessels to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Thu, 12 March 2026
11:43
Iran said the Thai vessel had not asked for clearance
With the West Asia Conflict putting stress on fuel supply routes that use the Strait of Hormuz, sources said that Iranian authorities have decided to allow Indian flagged ships to pass safely through the Strait, where maritime traffic has all but halted since the US and Israel attacked Iran. 

Earlier, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) Naval Force said that vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks. 

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that two ships that had ignored Iran's warnings were targeted in the Strait on Wednesday. "Were the ships assured of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz? This should be asked of the crews of the vessels Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, who today, trusting in empty promises, ignored the warnings and intended to cross the Strait, but were caught. Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," the Iranian general said in a post on X. 

According to Iranian state media, Iran intensified its restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran has said that vessels not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail through safely through the strait. 

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman. That volume represents roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. 

A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage. When that flow falters even briefly, the consequences cascade across financial markets, supply chains and household budgets around the world. -- ANI

