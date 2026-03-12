HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian killed in Iranian attack on US oil tanker

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
09:14
image
An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat against a United States-owned oil tanker near Iraq.

US-owned and Marshal Island-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq's territorial waters by an Iranian 'suicide' boat, sources told PTI.

An Indian national, whose name is being withheld at the moment, has reportedly been killed in the attack while the remaining 27 crew and personnel on the oil tanker have been rescued and taken to Basra, the sources said.

Sources close to Safesea, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack. 

They have called for the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack and take urgent action to ensure safety of crew onboard ships in the region amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

The sources voiced concern that as Indians constitute over 15 per cent of the seafarers globally, irrespective of whichever ship Iran targets, Indian nationals will be 'collateral damage'.

According to information on website Vessel Finder, the 228.6 meters long and 32.57 meters wide Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker built in 2007, currently sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands.

It has a gross tonnage of 42010 and deadweight tonnage of 73976.  -- Yoshita Singh/PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian killed in Iranian attack on US oil tanker
LIVE! Indian killed in Iranian attack on US oil tanker

US trade probe targets India, 15 other countries
US trade probe targets India, 15 other countries

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) office on Wednesday launched a sweeping investigation into manufacturing and industrial practices in 16 economies, including India, citing concerns over what it calls 'structural excess...

Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Economy
Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Economy

When missiles fly in this region, they are never just aimed at military targets.

Assassination bid on Farooq Abdullah at wedding; gunman held
Assassination bid on Farooq Abdullah at wedding; gunman held

The incident took place in the posh Greater Kailash locality when Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary were coming out after attending the marriage function.

Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Thai cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members missing and prompting a rescue operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO