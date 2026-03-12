HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IDFC First Bank fraud case: 11 accused held so far, 100 bank accounts frozen

Thu, 12 March 2026
22:32
Eleven accused have been arrested so far, including six bank employees, four private individuals, and one government official, as part of the ongoing investigation into a fraud case involving the IDFC First Bank by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. 

According to the Bureau, a breakthrough has emerged in the case, revealing that several fake firms and companies were created by the prime accused to illegally divert government funds into multiple bank accounts. 

Preliminary investigation has indicated that money from the accounts of various government departments was unauthorisedly transferred to accounts operated in the names of these fictitious companies, the ACB said. 

Some of the entities identified during the probe include R S Traders, Cap Co Fintech Services, SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd, and Swastik Desh Project, among others, an official statement said. 

Requests had been sent to freeze more than 100 bank accounts suspected to be linked to the fraudulent transactions, which have been frozen, it said. 

Private lender IDFC First Bank had disclosed a Rs 590 crore fraud committed by certain employees and others at a branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of accounts held by the Haryana government. 

Charu Bali, ADGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, said an FIR was registered on February 23 in Panchkula, following directions from the Haryana government. 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of senior IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia to probe the matter. 

The investigation has so far revealed the involvement of 12 bank accounts linked to eight government departments. 

Out of these, 10 were maintained at the IDFC First Bank's branch in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and two at the AU Small Finance Bank, the ADGP said. -- PTI

