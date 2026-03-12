HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IAF chief AP Singh flies MiG-29UPG sortie, reviews western base readiness

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
18:45
Chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh prepares for a solo sortie on MiG-29UPG./ ANI on X
Chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh prepares for a solo sortie on MiG-29UPG./ ANI on X
Chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday flew a MiG-29UPG on a solo sortie from a frontline fighter base and reviewed operational preparedness under the Western Air Command. 

The sortie formed part of his visit to assess combat readiness and operational capability of the base. 

Officials said the exercise reflected the Air Force leadership's focus on maintaining high levels of preparedness across forward formations. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Go fight in Iran if you are so bothered, says UP cop
LIVE! Go fight in Iran if you are so bothered, says UP cop

SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis
SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

Oil Tanker Attack Near Basra Claims Life of Indian Crew Member
Oil Tanker Attack Near Basra Claims Life of Indian Crew Member

An Indian crew member was killed after a US-owned oil tanker was attacked near Basra, Iraq. Fifteen other Indian crew members were evacuated.

CEC removal: 193 MPs sign notice, submission on Friday
CEC removal: 193 MPs sign notice, submission on Friday

Over 130 Lok Sabha and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed notices seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging partisan conduct and obstruction of electoral fraud investigations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO