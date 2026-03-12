IAF chief AP Singh flies MiG-29UPG sortie, reviews western base readiness

18:45

Chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh prepares for a solo sortie on MiG-29UPG./ ANI on X





The sortie formed part of his visit to assess combat readiness and operational capability of the base.





Officials said the exercise reflected the Air Force leadership's focus on maintaining high levels of preparedness across forward formations. -- ANI

Chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday flew a MiG-29UPG on a solo sortie from a frontline fighter base and reviewed operational preparedness under the Western Air Command.