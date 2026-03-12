HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'How he got this close?': Omar on assassination bid on father

Thu, 12 March 2026
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday raised question over the security of Farooq Abdullah after an assassination attempt on his father at a wedding in Jammu.

Omar questioned how the attacker had got close to the former Chief Minister despite the high security.

In a post on X, he said the details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get "within point blank range" and discharge a shot.

"It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM," the chief minister said.
 
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary escaped unhurt after an assassination attempt on Wednesday night.

As per officials, the attack took place when Abdullah and the deputy chief minister were coming out of a wedding function and had come to greet party leader B S Chouhan on the marriage of his son.

