Follow Rediff on:      
Go fight in Iran if you are so bothered, says UP cop

Thu, 12 March 2026
18:31
Shiite Muslims protest in Srinagar against killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei./Sharafat Ali/Reuters
Foreign disputes should not affect law and order in India and those disturbed by such events should not create unrest here, said a police officer during a security review meeting for the upcoming Alvida prayers and Eid. 

The video of the meeting held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on Wednesday, where circle officer Kuldeep Singh made the remarks, surfaced on social media. 

"Many people are getting worked up about the war between Iran and Israel, and they're trying to interfere. They're beating their chests. Brother, if you have so much trouble, then you should board a plane and go to Iran and fight on Iran's behalf," the officer said. 

Singh told PTI that his remarks were aimed at ensuring peace and communal harmony. 

"My point was that incidents happening on foreign soil should not disturb the local atmosphere. Our objective is to maintain peace and order," he said. 

During the meeting, Singh advised people not to raise slogans or display placards in support of or against any foreign country during prayers. -- PTI

