EC appoints returning officers for all 294 assembly seats in poll-bound Bengal

For the first time in West Bengal, the poll panel has upgraded returning officers of 152 constituencies to sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), equivalent or higher level officers like in the rest of India.





The Election Commission, in a notification issued on Thursday, appointed SDMs, equivalent or higher level returning officers for all assembly constituencies in the state.





Officials said that on the insistence of the poll panel, the West Bengal government has now provided officers of "requisite seniority" for being appointed as returning officers for the forthcoming assembly elections.





Returning officers were appointed in the state for the last time in 2023.





Some of the ROs appointed now are from the 2023 lot, while 152 are new, a functionary explained. The EC recently visited the state to assess poll preparedness.





The assembly elections there can take place in April along with Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. -- PTI

