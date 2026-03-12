HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EC appoints returning officers for all 294 assembly seats in poll-bound Bengal

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
22:42
image
The Election Commission on Thursday appointed returning officers for all 294 assembly constituencies in poll-bound West Bengal. 

For the first time in West Bengal, the poll panel has upgraded returning officers of 152 constituencies to sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), equivalent or higher level officers like in the rest of India. 

The Election Commission, in a notification issued on Thursday, appointed SDMs, equivalent or higher level returning officers for all assembly constituencies in the state. 

Officials said that on the insistence of the poll panel, the West Bengal government has now provided officers of "requisite seniority" for being appointed as returning officers for the forthcoming assembly elections. 

Returning officers were appointed in the state for the last time in 2023. 

Some of the ROs appointed now are from the 2023 lot, while 152 are new, a functionary explained. The EC recently visited the state to assess poll preparedness. 

The assembly elections there can take place in April along with Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi slams those creating panic on LPG
LIVE! Modi slams those creating panic on LPG

Govt assures steady LPG, fuel supply; urges calm
Govt assures steady LPG, fuel supply; urges calm

India imports nearly 60 percent of its LPG, with most cargo previously coming through the Strait of Hormuz, now closed for commercial shipping.

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis
SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO