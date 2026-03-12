Don't do panic booking, enough LPG supply, says govt

20:33

"There is a manifold increase in the bookings because of the panic. We urge the citizens to avoid panic booking and all efforts have to be made to conserve the fuel wherever possible during this period of global uncertainty," Sharma said while briefing on energy security during a joint press conference on inter-ministerial developments in West Asia in New Delhi.





She said that India imports nearly 60 percent of its LPG, with most cargo previously coming through the Strait of Hormuz, now closed for commercial shipping.





"So today is the 13th day of the war, and the Hormuz for the commercial shipping is closed. This is very important in the context that we do take lot of import from the Strait of Hormuz. Although after the intervention of the government, as on today, more than 70 percent of our import is coming through routes other than the Strait of Hormuz," she added. -- PTI

