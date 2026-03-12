Distillery producing premium craft rum shuts down as LPG runs dry

19:34

Aruna Urs, founder of the distillery that produces Huli Spirits -- touted as India's first premium craft rum made from jaggery --announced the development on Thursday through his social media handle on X.





"Huli is closed from Monday as we are unable to procure LPG for our boiler. We had a public and a private supplier, and both managers categorically stated that the order from above is to only refill domestic canisters..." he added.





The premium, single-origin jaggery-based rum is produced at a micro-distillery located in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.





Urs, however, did not mention how long the shutdown would continue.





Boilers are an essential component in the distillation process, and LPG is a critical component for the production. Several small manufacturing units have been affected by the ongoing disruption caused by a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the market.





As a result, many restaurants, hotels and catering services have either shut their kitchens or are operating under strain using the limited stocks available. -- PTI

