Delhi court seeks MEA clarification on extradition of Bush Foods ex-MD, wife

Additional sessions judge Ajay Garg was hearing the arguments on the charge regarding a money laundering case instituted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former non-executive director Sai Chandrasekhar and other key persons managing BFOPL.





The case was linked to an alleged Rs 750-crore bank loan fraud committed by misusing credit facilities on the basis of non-existent inventory.





In its order dated March 11, the court issued a summons to the accused couple, BFOPL MD Vir Karan Awasty and his wife Ritika Awasty, who have been absent from all court proceedings in the past several years.





The counsel for the accused couple argued that on May 7, 2025, the UK high court had quashed the extradition proceedings initiated against them by the government of India.





However, the special public prosecutor said the extradition proceedings for the accused persons are still ongoing, leading to ambiguity before the court regarding the status of the extradition proceedings against them. -- PTI

