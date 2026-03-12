HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi cop moves CNG car from burning slum, averts major blast

Thu, 12 March 2026
18:26
File image
File image
A major explosion was averted in southwest Delhi's Matiala area when a Delhi police head constable smashed the window of a locked CNG-fitted car and moved it away from a raging fire that destroyed over 400 shanties, officials said on Thursday. 

The fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Mansaram Park area late on Wednesday night. 

According to deputy commissioner of police Pawan Kumar, the Bindapur police station received a call regarding the blaze at 11.57 pm. 

Local police teams and PCR units reached the spot to assist in the evacuation of residents. 

During the rescue operation, head constable Ramratan Saran spotted a locked car parked in close proximity to the spreading flames. 

Realising the vehicle was equipped with a CNG kit and the risk of explosion due to intense heat, the officer smashed the car window with a stone and moved it to a safer location. 

"The fire had reached very close to the vehicle. It was a new CNG car with a gas cylinder inside. Since it was locked, I broke the window and moved it away," Saran said. -- PTI

