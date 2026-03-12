'Bengal assembly elections likely in two phases'

10:22





"The assembly elections to 294 seats in West Bengal will most likely be held in two phases from next month," the official said. Most political parties in the state, barring the ruling TMC, had sought one or two-phased elections during their recent meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata, he said, adding similar suggestions were made by other officials, including those from security forces.





"Conducting assembly elections in West Bengal in two phases would help check poll-related violence as miscreants would not get the time to move from one place to another to create disturbances. This factor will also be considered before taking the final call," he said.





On whether polling in West Bengal will be conducted in a single phase, he said, "We had conducted the assembly elections in Maharashtra, which has 288 seats, in one phase in 2024. It is not an impossible task to conduct a single-phase election in West Bengal, but this time, it is very unlikely." -- PTI

The West Bengal assembly polls are likely to be held in two phases, a senior official of the Election Commission said on Thursday. He said the final decision will be made after another round of meetings at the EC's New Delhi office.