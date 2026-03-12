HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Bengal assembly elections likely in two phases'

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
10:22
image
The West Bengal assembly polls are likely to be held in two phases, a senior official of the Election Commission said on Thursday. He said the final decision will be made after another round of meetings at the EC's New Delhi office. 

"The assembly elections to 294 seats in West Bengal will most likely be held in two phases from next month," the official said. Most political parties in the state, barring the ruling TMC, had sought one or two-phased elections during their recent meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata, he said, adding similar suggestions were made by other officials, including those from security forces. 

"Conducting assembly elections in West Bengal in two phases would help check poll-related violence as miscreants would not get the time to move from one place to another to create disturbances. This factor will also be considered before taking the final call," he said. 

On whether polling in West Bengal will be conducted in a single phase, he said, "We had conducted the assembly elections in Maharashtra, which has 288 seats, in one phase in 2024. It is not an impossible task to conduct a single-phase election in West Bengal, but this time, it is very unlikely." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Poison, slit wrist, neck, locked room..., who killed them?
LIVE! Poison, slit wrist, neck, locked room..., who killed them?

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US tanker
Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US tanker

An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of seafarers in the region.

US trade probe targets India, 15 other countries
US trade probe targets India, 15 other countries

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) office on Wednesday launched a sweeping investigation into manufacturing and industrial practices in 16 economies, including India, citing concerns over what it calls 'structural excess...

India cosponsors UN resolution condemning Iran's attacks
India cosponsors UN resolution condemning Iran's attacks

The UN Security Council, with India's support, has adopted a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities and denouncing threats to the Strait of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO