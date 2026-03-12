HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Arbaaz Khan says father Salim Khan's health improving

Thu, 12 March 2026
18:01
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was hospitalised in February after brain haemorrhage, is doing better now and hopefully will be discharged soon, son Arbaaz Khan said. 

The actor shared an update about his father's health when reporters caught up with him while he was leaving an Iftar party in the city. 

"He is better now, he's improving now. Dad is better," Arbaaz said when asked about his father's health. 

On a question about Khan's discharge from the hospital, he said, "Soon. Inshallah." 

Khan, credited for writing celebrated Hindi films such as Sholay, Deewar and Don with Javed Akhtar, was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in Bandra on February 17. 

At the time, the doctors treating the 90-year-old screenwriter said he had suffered a brain haemorrhage and put on ventilator support as a safeguard while they treated him. 

The doctors said they had performed a procedure to tackle the haemorrhage but given Khan's age, his recovery will take time. -- PTI

