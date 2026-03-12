HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Apple May Produce 30% Of iPhones In India

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
11:56
image
The government expects Apple Inc to undertake 30 per cent of its global iPhone production from India in the next few years, and does not see any impact or change in its growth plan due to the US supreme court verdict, declaring the 10 per cent fentanyl duty imposed on China and other countries as illegal.

As a result, both India and China will be able to export iPhones to the US at zero duty, and the tariff differential in favour of India is now not available.

A top government official said: "We do not expect any change in Apple Inc's strategy in India due to the US supreme court order. The company is committed to India and sees us as a trusted source. We hope the company will assemble 30 per cent of its global iPhone production in India in a few years.'

As of 2024-2025 (FY25), Apple Inc assembled around 20 per cent of its global iPhone production in India. And according to many analysts, it is expected to touch around 25 per cent by the end of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in FY26.

India had a cost disability of 10 to 14 per cent for making iPhones, which was partly met by the 4 to 6 per cent PLI incentive scheme. However, the 20 per cent fentanyl duty on China made India cost-effective, as it exported at zero duty to the US.

The fentanyl duty was slashed to 10 per cent, reducing the advantage for India. However, there are worries that with zero duty on China, India might become unattractive for exports of iPhones to the US, which have grown by 200 per cent between April and November last year.

-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'
LIVE! 'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'

Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources
Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources

IRGC said vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks.

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

'God saved me': Farooq recounts attempt on his life
'God saved me': Farooq recounts attempt on his life

Veteran politician Farooq Abdullah survived an assassination attempt during a marriage function in Jammu. Security concerns have been raised following the incident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO