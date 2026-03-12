Anupam Kher-starrer 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' to be released on Aug 28

20:52





"20 years later...The Khoslas are back. #KhoslaKaGhosla2 In Cinemas on 28th August 2026," a post read on the official Instagram handle of T-Series.





The sequel will also feature Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass -- the ones who portrayed the iconic Khosla family in the first film.





Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel.





The original film Khosla Ka Ghosla, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a cult favourite for its light-hearted story and strong performances.





The film talked about issues like property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way.





While talking to ANI recently, Kher expressed surprise at the movie's immense recall value and global celebration after announcing it on social media.





"I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on my social media, people are celebrating it all over the world, and I have never seen a movie being celebrated in such a way. It broke a special kind of cliche of Indian cinema and became so popular. This movie will surely get a good response and it will also be fun to watch. The movie will be released this year itself," said Anupam Kher. -- ANI

