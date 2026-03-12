Amid LPG supply uncertainty, hotels in Rajasthan turn towards wood, coal

23:57

File image





Several small and large eateries across the city have started using these alternatives for cooking, triggering a sharp increase in demand of coal and wood.





"Earlier, hotels and roadside eateries used to consume limited quantities of coal, but now many businesses are purchasing larger amounts," coal trader Ayub said.





He said daily wood consumption has risen from around 100 kg to 200-250 kg, and demand is expected to increase further in the coming days.





Maan Kewalramani, another trader, said that rising demand has affected prices.





"Coal, which earlier sold for Rs 30 per kg, is now around Rs 35 per kg. Similarly, wood has increased from Rs 8 per kg to nearly Rs 10 per kg. Many hotel owners are making bulk bookings to avoid fuel shortages in the near future," he said.





Heera Lakhyani, another coal supplier, said that if LPG supply does not stabilise soon, both demand and prices for traditional fuels are likely to rise further. -- PTI

Disruptions in LPG commercial cylinder supply due to the conflict in West Asia are forcing hotels and restaurants in Ajmer to revert to traditional fuels.