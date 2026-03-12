HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Amid LPG supply uncertainty, hotels in Rajasthan turn towards wood, coal

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
23:57
File image
File image
Disruptions in LPG commercial cylinder supply due to the conflict in West Asia are forcing hotels and restaurants in Ajmer to revert to traditional fuels. 

Several small and large eateries across the city have started using these alternatives for cooking, triggering a sharp increase in demand of coal and wood. 

"Earlier, hotels and roadside eateries used to consume limited quantities of coal, but now many businesses are purchasing larger amounts," coal trader Ayub said. 

He said daily wood consumption has risen from around 100 kg to 200-250 kg, and demand is expected to increase further in the coming days. 

Maan Kewalramani, another trader, said that rising demand has affected prices. 

"Coal, which earlier sold for Rs 30 per kg, is now around Rs 35 per kg. Similarly, wood has increased from Rs 8 per kg to nearly Rs 10 per kg. Many hotel owners are making bulk bookings to avoid fuel shortages in the near future," he said. 

Heera Lakhyani, another coal supplier, said that if LPG supply does not stabilise soon, both demand and prices for traditional fuels are likely to rise further. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi slams those creating panic on LPG
LIVE! Modi slams those creating panic on LPG

Govt assures steady LPG, fuel supply; urges calm
Govt assures steady LPG, fuel supply; urges calm

India imports nearly 60 percent of its LPG, with most cargo previously coming through the Strait of Hormuz, now closed for commercial shipping.

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis
SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO