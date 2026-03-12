HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Act of terrorism: Russia on attack on ship in Mediterranean

Thu, 12 March 2026
14:54
Maria Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has issued a stark condemnation following a drone strike on the LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz in the Mediterranean Sea. 

The spokesperson characterised the incident as a "gross violation of international law" with potentially "grave consequences." 

Detailing the specifics of the maritime strike, Zakharova stated that on March 3 at 04:25 a.m. local time, the vessel was targeted by "maritime and aerial drones in neutral waters in the central Mediterranean Sea." 

At the time of the attack, the ship was located 168 nautical miles south-east of the coast of Malta, carrying 100,000 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas and a crew of 30 Russian sailors. The strike caused the vessel to lose propulsion and electrical power, subsequently triggering a "fire and gas explosion on board." 

 Despite the critical nature of the emergency, the crew reportedly demonstrated "exceptional courage and composure," successfully evacuating the burning ship via lifeboat. Thanks to the crew's professional and coordinated actions, no casualties were reported. A search-and-rescue operation was quickly mobilised by nearby ships with Russian crews, one of which located the drifting lifeboat. 

By 8:30 pm that evening, all crew members were rescued by a tanker that came to their aid. Zakharova pointed out that while the rescue was underway, "false reports appeared in Western media claiming that the vessel had 'caught fire on its own and sank as a result of the blaze'." -- ANI

