38 LPG cylinders impounded in MP amid gas shortage reports

The raids came amid reports of a shortage of cooking gas cylinders for the past three days in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia which has disrupted global energy supplies.





Long queues have been reported outside several LPG agencies in the state.





However, the Centre has asserted there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene or LPG in the country.





The raids were conducted after the Chhatarpur district administration asked officials to take strict action against black marketing, illegal storage and misuse of domestic LPG cylinders.





In the latest action on Thursday, a joint team of revenue and food departments seized 13 empty LPG cylinders from a water plant in Bilhari village of the Nowgong area, said the officials. The cylinders were stored illegally and were being traded for commercial use, they said. -- PTI

