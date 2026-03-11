HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US bombs Iranian naval vessels near Hormuz Strait

Wed, 11 March 2026
08:56
At least 140 United States military personnel have been wounded during the first 10 days of the West Asia conflict, according to the Pentagon.

The casualties come as military operations expand across the region and both sides signal continued readiness for further escalation, CBS News reported.

According to the Pentagon, the injuries were recorded amid a series of strikes and counter-attacks that have unfolded since hostilities began.

While officials did not specify the exact locations of all incidents, they said the wounded personnel were involved in operational deployments connected to the broader campaign against Iran.

At the same time, US officials have raised fresh concerns about developments in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage that serves as one of the world's most important routes for global oil shipments.

Intelligence assessments indicated that Iran may have been preparing to deploy naval mines in the waterway.

US officials told CBS News that Iran may be getting ready to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway for global oil shipments.

In response to the threat, the Pentagon later said American forces destroyed 16 mine-laying boats operating near the strait, a move aimed at preventing disruption to global energy supplies and maintaining freedom of navigation in the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian forces have continued attacks targeting petroleum-producing Gulf Arab countries.  -- ANI

LIVE! US bombs Iranian naval vessels near Hormuz Strait

