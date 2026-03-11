US' allies in India are 'good actors': White House

15:06





The US last week said it was issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil in the backdrop of the escalating West Asia conflict. President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the whole national security team "came to this decision because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil", White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a press conference on Tuesday.





"So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them (India) to accept that Russian oil. And this Russian oil was already at sea," she said while responding to a question on the US issuing the 30-day waiver to India. She said this short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time.





Leavitt's comments drew sharp criticism in India, with the Congress saying that her remarks were a "capitulation certificate" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After the US Treasury Secretary, it is now the turn of President Trump's press secretary to give Mr Modi a capitulation certificate," Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said. Amid the criticism, US Ambassador to Delhi Sergio Gor said that India has been a "great partner" in maintaining stable oil prices around the world. -- PTI

