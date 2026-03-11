HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1%, down by 1,000+ points

Wed, 11 March 2026
12:28
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading sharply lower during afternoon session on Wednesday after a day's breather as investors' sentiment remained cautious amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia and sustained foreign fund outflows. 

Besides, selling in blue-chip bank stocks also drove the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,045.15 points or 1.33 per cent to 77,160.83. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 290 points or 1.19 per cent to 23,971.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. Sun Pharma, NTPC, Adani Ports and Power Grid were among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.06 per cent to USD 87.75 per barrel. -- PTI

LIVE! Is the govt lying to people on LPG availability?
US strikes Iranian naval vessels near Hormuz Strait
According to the Pentagon, the vessels were targeted as part of efforts to prevent the deployment of naval mines in the strategically vital passage through which a significant portion of global crude oil shipments transits.

Iran uses 'heaviest missiles' in 37th wave against Israel
Iran has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks against Israeli and United States-linked targets as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it fired some of its heaviest missiles in the latest phase of its retaliatory...

US Sinking IRIS Dena Doesn't Embarrass India
The US torpedo attack on the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in international waters was a lawful act of war between belligerents, not a diplomatic or strategic embarrassment for India, asserts Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?
Israel and the United States had a plan. Iran punched back.And now the Gulf is reeling, the world is beginning to feel the pain and, as on date, no one in Washington or Tel Aviv appears willing to admit that the punch has landed, notes...

