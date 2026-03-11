Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1%, down by 1,000+ points

12:28





Besides, selling in blue-chip bank stocks also drove the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,045.15 points or 1.33 per cent to 77,160.83. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 290 points or 1.19 per cent to 23,971.60.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. Sun Pharma, NTPC, Adani Ports and Power Grid were among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.06 per cent to USD 87.75 per barrel. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading sharply lower during afternoon session on Wednesday after a day's breather as investors' sentiment remained cautious amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia and sustained foreign fund outflows.