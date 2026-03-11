Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 2%

16:48





Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip bank stocks also drove the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,342.27 points or 1.72 per cent to settle at 76,863.71. During the day, it dropped 1,446.72 points or 1.84 per cent to 76,759.26.





The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 394.75 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 23,866.85. From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Trent, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Wednesday after a day's breather following a spike in crude oil prices amid growing tensions in West Asia.