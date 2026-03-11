HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 2%

Wed, 11 March 2026
16:48
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Wednesday after a day's breather following a spike in crude oil prices amid growing tensions in West Asia. 

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip bank stocks also drove the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,342.27 points or 1.72 per cent to settle at 76,863.71. During the day, it dropped 1,446.72 points or 1.84 per cent to 76,759.26. 

 The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 394.75 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 23,866.85. From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Trent, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran begins laying mines in Strait of Hormuz
LIVE! Iran begins laying mines in Strait of Hormuz

Indian students leave Iran, 1st batch to depart today
Indian students leave Iran, 1st batch to depart today

According to information shared with students, those enrolled at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences, and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences have been offered two evacuation routes --...

'Euthanasia will restore his dignity': Rana's family
'Euthanasia will restore his dignity': Rana's family

The Supreme Court of India has allowed passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has been in a permanent vegetative state since 2013, highlighting the legal and ethical considerations surrounding the right to die with dignity.

Iran blames US amid intensifying energy crisis
Iran blames US amid intensifying energy crisis

Iran has blamed the US for disruptions in oil and gas shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, citing 'destabilising actions' as the cause amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and rising energy prices.

'Digital Lutera' toolkit targets UPI users, warns cyber firm
'Digital Lutera' toolkit targets UPI users, warns cyber firm

Cyber intelligence firm CloudSEK reports that online fraudsters are using a new toolkit called 'Digital Lutera' to bypass security features of UPI apps and carry out fraudulent financial transactions.

