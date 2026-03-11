Sena questions LPG availability after Pune gas crematorium shuts

12:50





Priyanka Chaturvedi, while speaking to ANI, said, "The USA kept saying they would take some action against Iran. Two days before the war started, our Prime Minister arrived in Israel. The war first started from Israel's side, and the US supported it. During the session, the Petroleum Minister replied that we have 72 days' worth of oil reserves. We have LPG stock, no shortage of LNG. We are prepared for any situation. When prices were low, the public got no benefit; oil companies kept making profits, but as soon as prices rose, they increased the cylinder prices... Today, industries dependent on gas are being affected. In Pune, the crematorium has been shut down. What preparations had you made?" -- ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday questioned the Central Government's claims of being prepared for the West Asia energy crisis, citing reports of gas-based crematoriums shutting down in Pune due to a lack of fuel.