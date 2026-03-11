HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 92.01 against US dollar

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
19:48
image
The rupee declined 16 paise to settle at 92.01 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback as the war in West Asia raged on. 

FII outflows and weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.92 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 91.85-92.06 before settling at 92.01 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee staged a strong recovery from its record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 36 paise to settle at 91.85.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India's crude secure; LNG sourced from new markets'
LIVE! 'India's crude secure; LNG sourced from new markets'

Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply
Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Oil Ministry assures citizens that India's LPG supply remains secure, with no need for panic booking of cylinders. The normal delivery cycle of two-and-a-half days is being maintained, and...

28 Indian ships with 778 crew stuck in Persian Gulf
28 Indian ships with 778 crew stuck in Persian Gulf

28 Indian vessels carrying 778 seafarers are stranded in the Persian Gulf, prompting government monitoring and coordination to ensure their safety and security.

Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?
Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?

Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of the Iranian President, has confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is 'safe and sound'.This comes after certain reports claimed that he had been injured during the ongoing strikes by the United...

Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among injured
Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among injured

Two drones struck areas surrounding Dubai International Airport on Wednesday amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, injuring four people including an Indian national, though authorities said there were no fatalities and flight operations...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO