Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 92.01 against US dollar

FII outflows and weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.92 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 91.85-92.06 before settling at 92.01 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close.





The rupee staged a strong recovery from its record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 36 paise to settle at 91.85.

The rupee declined 16 paise to settle at 92.01 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback as the war in West Asia raged on.