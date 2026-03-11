HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Reza Pahlavi's latest message urges citizens to stay indoors

Wed, 11 March 2026
14:00
image
In his latest address, the former crown prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi has called on citizens to remain inside their homes, prepare for a decisive phase of political struggle, and continue a nationwide strike, describing the current moment as a critical stage in a broader campaign against authorities.

In the statement addressed to "fellow compatriots," Pahlavi warned that the situation had reached a highly sensitive point and urged people to prioritise their safety while maintaining unity through peaceful means of resistance. "Dear fellow compatriots, we are now in a very sensitive stage of our final struggle," the message said. 

The statement appealed to citizens to make necessary preparations and avoid public spaces, suggesting that tensions in the streets could escalate.

Emphasising personal safety, the speaker advised people to remain indoors while continuing to participate in the ongoing strike. "I ask you to prepare your essential needs as soon as possible, and for the sake of your own security, leave the streets and stay in your homes. Continue the strike and do not show up for work. To demonstrate your unity, keep up the nighttime chants with full force," the message added. 

The call for citizens to stay away from workplaces and sustain strike action suggests an attempt to apply economic and social pressure while limiting the risk of confrontation in public areas. -- PTI

