Panic booking for LPG in Bengaluru amid shortage

However, there is an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, forcing several hotels and restaurants in the city to operate under strain, an LPG dealer told PTI. Hotel and restaurant owners reiterated that they would be forced to shut down once their stock is exhausted. A representative of Indane distributor, Sri Giridhar Agencies, said there has been no disruption in the supply of LPG cylinders for domestic use.





"Every day we have been receiving loads. There is no disruption in supply. However, we have been getting numerous panic calls from customers enquiring whether there is sufficient stock. Calls for bookings have also gone up," the representative, who did not wish to be identified, said. He assured customers that adequate loads were arriving regularly and there was no need for panic. Several LPG gas dealers in the city said that panic enquiries have also led to advance bookings for LPG cylinders, with many customers opting to secure refills in advance, fearing possible supply disruption due to the widening West Asia conflict.





Ravi Gowda of Balaji Stores, a private cylinder gas agency, said the shop has been receiving many enquiries about LPG availability in the past two days. "We have been getting a lot of queries related to the availability of LPG cylinders. But we have sufficient stock as of now. We are getting stock on a daily basis, and it can be delivered on an urgent basis," he said. -- PTI

