Over 2,100 students vote in favour of VC resignation in JNUSU referendum

18:20

Addressing a press conference, the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Aditi Mishra said, "A total of 2409 students cast their votes in the referendum. 2181 students (90.54 percent) voted against the continuation of the Vice Chancellor in JNU, as in more than 90 percent of the students who voted think that the VC should resign, following the casteist remarks she has made."





Declaring the results of the referendum, Mishra added that 207 students (8.59 percent) voted in favour of the VC's continuation and 21 votes (0.87percent) were invalid.





The JNU administration did not immediately respond to PTI's queries regarding the matter.





The student union has also announced that a public hearing of the vice chancellor will be held next week, where retired judges, lawyers, academicians and activists are being invited.





"The public hearing will be held on March 16-17, where we will come with a charge sheet, detailing the VC's corrupt acts," Mishra added.





The university and the students' union have been at loggerheads over multiple controversies.





The campus has witnessed continued protests since early February after the university suspended four JNUSU office-bearers, along with former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, for two semesters. -- PTI

