HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Oppn's no-confidence motion against LS Speaker Om Birla dismissed

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
18:45
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla./File image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla./File image
The resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker was on Wednesday defeated in Lok Sabha by a voice vote. 

Amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition seeking an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, announced that the no-confidence motion was defeated. 

Pal urged the Opposition to take their seats so that he could put the motion to vote. 

But as the protests continued, he sought the vote of the House and the resolution was rejected by a voice vote, following which he adjourned the House for the day. 

Earlier, the home minister hit out at the Opposition for bringing the motion for the removal of Birla as Speaker. 

The Opposition objected to certain remarks of Shah and started shouting slogans, disrupted the proceedings and sought an apology from him. 

Responding to the two-day-long debate, Shah asserted that the House will be run by its own rules and not by the rules of a party. 

"It is not an ordinary occurrence as after nearly four decades, such a motion has been brought against the speaker," he said. 

The home minister said it was unfortunate for parliamentary politics that some opposition parties were questioning the integrity of the speaker. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Indians killed, 1 missing as ships come under attack: MEA
LIVE! 2 Indians killed, 1 missing as ships come under attack: MEA

Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Thai cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members missing and prompting a rescue operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.

Modi slams Cong over Iran war, assures safety of Indians
Modi slams Cong over Iran war, assures safety of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Kochi, Kerala, accusing them of being unaware of India's development and playing politics over the West Asia crisis. He urged voters to end the...

Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?
Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?

Israel and the United States had a plan. Iran punched back.And now the Gulf is reeling, the world is beginning to feel the pain and, as on date, no one in Washington or Tel Aviv appears willing to admit that the punch has landed, notes...

Oppn's no-confidence motion against LS speaker Birla defeated
Oppn's no-confidence motion against LS speaker Birla defeated

The Lok Sabha rejected a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker by a voice vote amidst opposition protests and demands for an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO