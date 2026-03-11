HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No need to panic: Modi on energy crisis

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
22:58
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people not to pay attention to rumours or panic in the wake of the LPG supply disruption caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, and urged that only verified information be disseminated.

The PM's comments come in the wake of the commercial LPG short supply that has affected the hotel industry across the country and opposition criticism over the issue and also amidst fears of a possible shortage of or spurt in prices of petrol and diesel in the coming days.

Addressing a mega NDA poll rally in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, the PM also slammed the DMK rule in Tamil Nadu and said that people wanted a government that worked for every family, and not just for one family.

"I would like to appeal to people, let us only spread correct, verified information," he said, apparently referring to the LPG crisis triggered by the supply disruption due to the conflict between US-Israel and Iran that has affected the Gulf region.

The conflict has affected whole world's energy supply chain, he said.
"There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours," he said. 

"In any situation, we have seen how our government always puts interests of India above everything."

He said he was confident that as a nation, "we will navigate every situation successfully." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran war will end any time I want: Trump
LIVE! Iran war will end any time I want: Trump

2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships
2 Indians killed, 1 missing after attacks on ships

Two Indian nationals have been confirmed dead and one is missing following attacks on merchant vessels amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of its citizens in the...

Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Thai cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members missing and prompting a rescue operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.

Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply
Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply

Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Oil Ministry assures citizens that India's LPG supply remains secure, with no need for panic booking of cylinders. The normal delivery cycle of two-and-a-half days is being maintained, and...

Lok Sabha rejects Oppn motion to remove Om Birla as Speaker
Lok Sabha rejects Oppn motion to remove Om Birla as Speaker

The Lok Sabha rejected a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker by a voice vote amidst opposition protests and demands for an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO