No need to panic: Modi on energy crisis

22:58

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people not to pay attention to rumours or panic in the wake of the LPG supply disruption caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, and urged that only verified information be disseminated.





The PM's comments come in the wake of the commercial LPG short supply that has affected the hotel industry across the country and opposition criticism over the issue and also amidst fears of a possible shortage of or spurt in prices of petrol and diesel in the coming days.





Addressing a mega NDA poll rally in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, the PM also slammed the DMK rule in Tamil Nadu and said that people wanted a government that worked for every family, and not just for one family.





"I would like to appeal to people, let us only spread correct, verified information," he said, apparently referring to the LPG crisis triggered by the supply disruption due to the conflict between US-Israel and Iran that has affected the Gulf region.





The conflict has affected whole world's energy supply chain, he said.

"There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours," he said.





"In any situation, we have seen how our government always puts interests of India above everything."





He said he was confident that as a nation, "we will navigate every situation successfully." -- PTI