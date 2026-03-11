NIA seeks life term for Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi

20:10

Submissions were made before the additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh, who was hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence against Andrabi and her two associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen.





They were convicted under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), earlier in January.





"The convicts are well-educated women, and their acts were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India. They were not just part of the conspiracy but were the main perpetrators," the National Investigation Agency submitted in its written arguments.





The special public prosecutor representing the NIA submitted before the court that Andrabi and her two associates used social media and seditious gatherings with the support of terrorist entities based abroad to wage a war against India.





"From a reading of posts, imputations made and assertions on Twitter and Facebook posts of convicted persons, it is evident that they were running a concerted war against the government established by law in India," the SPP said.





She submitted that they used their proscribed organisation, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, to incite insurrection and seek the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India. -- PTI

The NIA has sought life imprisonment for Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi following her conviction in a UAPA case, saying she had waged war against India and a stern message is required to be sent that conspiring against the State will invite the harshest penalty.