Navy personnel arrested for allegedly spying for Pak's ISI

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old Navy official for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the ATS said it had received intelligence inputs that an individual was in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and was passing on sensitive information related to India.

During investigation based on electronic and physical surveillance, the suspect was identified as Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, a resident of Agra who was posted as a lance naik with the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala.

According to the ATS, the probe revealed that the accused had established contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and had transferred money from his bank account to the handler.

The agency also alleged that he shared photographs of strategically sensitive naval assets, including warships.

Following confirmation of these facts during the investigation, the ATS arrested Adarsh Kumar on Monday for alleged anti-national activities and criminal involvement with the Pakistan-based intelligence network, the statement said.

He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. -- PTI