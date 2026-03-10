HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Navy personnel arrested for allegedly spying for Pak's ISI

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
00:10
image
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old Navy official for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Tuesday.
 
In a press statement, the ATS said it had received intelligence inputs that an individual was in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and was passing on sensitive information related to India.
 
During investigation based on electronic and physical surveillance, the suspect was identified as Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, a resident of Agra who was posted as a lance naik with the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala.
 
According to the ATS, the probe revealed that the accused had established contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and had transferred money from his bank account to the handler.
 
The agency also alleged that he shared photographs of strategically sensitive naval assets, including warships.
 
Following confirmation of these facts during the investigation, the ATS arrested Adarsh Kumar on Monday for alleged anti-national activities and criminal involvement with the Pakistan-based intelligence network, the statement said. 
 
He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Air India tickets to get costlier amid Iran war. Here's why
Air India tickets to get costlier amid Iran war. Here's why

Air India and Air India Express are introducing a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights due to rising jet fuel prices, impacting travel costs for passengers.

Putin speaks with Iran Prez amid war, calls for de-escalation
Putin speaks with Iran Prez amid war, calls for de-escalation

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively calling for de-escalation and political resolution, engaging with Iranian and US counterparts to navigate the complex conflict landscape.

Iran war: LPG crisis threatens restaurant closures across India
Iran war: LPG crisis threatens restaurant closures across India

Indian restaurants are grappling with a severe LPG shortage due to the West Asia conflict, forcing them to innovate with menus and cooking methods or face potential closures, impacting the food industry and consumers across the country.

'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'
'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'

'India was not obliged to protect the Iranian ship.''Once the Iranian ship left Indian waters, she was on her own.''Guilt tripping India is wrong.'

Army deployed in Meghalaya after 2 killed in police firing
Army deployed in Meghalaya after 2 killed in police firing

Curfew and mobile internet suspension imposed in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district following violence related to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election nomination process.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO