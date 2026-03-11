Monitor LPG supply, prevent hoarding, black marketing: Centre to states

22:01

Amid a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the country due to the widening conflict in West Asia, the Centre has asked the states and Union territories to keep an eye on LPG supply in their respective jurisdictions, and prevent any hoarding or black marketing of cylinders, officials said on Wednesday.





Home Secretary Govind Mohan virtually chaired a meeting convened after reports of a shortage of gas cylinders started coming in from various parts of the country, which was attended by chief secretaries, officials of the consumer affairs ministry and DGPs, they said.





Mohan told the officials to monitor the supply of LPG cylinders and ensure that no hoarding or black marketing takes place to pump up the prices, the officials said.





The DGPs were told to ensure that there is no breakdown in law and order in the sale and distribution of domestic LPG cylinders, while the chief secretaries were told to take regular reports from police and other officials on the evolving situation and brief police on the instructions from the Centre, they said.





The home secretary also told the officials to take steps to curb any kind of rumour-mongering about the purported fuel shortage in the country, they added.





Amid growing concerns, the government and oil companies have sought to reassure the people that domestic LPG cylinders remain secure, the officials said.





India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, i.e., household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.





Of this total requirement, 62 per cent is met through imports.





The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar. -- PTI