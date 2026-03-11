HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Missiles hit Thai ship near Hormuz; 20 rescued, 3 missing

Wed, 11 March 2026
Share:
18:04
Bulk carrier Mayuree Naree after being hit by the missiles./Reuters/ANI Photo
Bulk carrier Mayuree Naree after being hit by the missiles./Reuters/ANI Photo
A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, leaving three crew members unaccounted for, while 20 others were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the Royal Thai Navy. 

According to the Bangkok Post, citing the Maritime Traffic and Vessel Control Centre, the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, operated by SET-listed Precious Shipping Plc, had departed from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was bound for Kandla port in Gujarat, India, when it came under attack around 10 in the morning. 

Two projectiles struck the vessel above the waterline, causing explosions near the stern and in the engine room and triggering a fire on board. 

All 23 crew members on the ship were Thai nationals. 

Twenty crew members evacuated the vessel using liferafts and were later rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman and taken safely to Khasab in Oman, the Bangkok Post reported. 

Search and rescue operations are underway for the remaining three crew members, who are believed to still be on board the damaged vessel. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Indians killed, 1 missing as ships come under attack: MEA
LIVE! 2 Indians killed, 1 missing as ships come under attack: MEA

Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Thai cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members missing and prompting a rescue operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.

Modi slams Cong over Iran war, assures safety of Indians
Modi slams Cong over Iran war, assures safety of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Kochi, Kerala, accusing them of being unaware of India's development and playing politics over the West Asia crisis. He urged voters to end the...

Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?
Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?

Israel and the United States had a plan. Iran punched back.And now the Gulf is reeling, the world is beginning to feel the pain and, as on date, no one in Washington or Tel Aviv appears willing to admit that the punch has landed, notes...

Oppn's no-confidence motion against LS speaker Birla defeated
Oppn's no-confidence motion against LS speaker Birla defeated

The Lok Sabha rejected a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker by a voice vote amidst opposition protests and demands for an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO