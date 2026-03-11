Missiles hit Thai ship near Hormuz; 20 rescued, 3 missing

18:04

Bulk carrier Mayuree Naree after being hit by the missiles./Reuters/ANI Photo





According to the Bangkok Post, citing the Maritime Traffic and Vessel Control Centre, the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, operated by SET-listed Precious Shipping Plc, had departed from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was bound for Kandla port in Gujarat, India, when it came under attack around 10 in the morning.





Two projectiles struck the vessel above the waterline, causing explosions near the stern and in the engine room and triggering a fire on board.





All 23 crew members on the ship were Thai nationals.





Twenty crew members evacuated the vessel using liferafts and were later rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman and taken safely to Khasab in Oman, the Bangkok Post reported.





Search and rescue operations are underway for the remaining three crew members, who are believed to still be on board the damaged vessel. -- ANI

