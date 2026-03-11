Meghalaya police on hunt for ATM robbery accused attacked in Haryana

20:16

File image





According to the Nuh police, the case related to an incident involving an attempt to free the accused, Rahul Khan, a resident of Wajidpur, who was being transported by the Meghalaya Police to Meghalaya on transit remand in the robbery case.





The charges against the accused include obstructing official duty, attempting to snatch official weapons, and attacking the police party in Nuh on Tuesday.





During the confrontation, the Meghalaya police team opened fire in self-defence to protect their colleagues.





The Nuh police stated that as the accused surrounded the police vehicle and attempted to seize a weapon, a bullet struck the ground, ricocheted, and injured a nearby youth in the leg.





The youth has since been admitted to a hospital in Rohtak, where he is receiving treatment.





Based on the statement of a Meghalaya Police officer, the Nuh police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS. -- PTI

The Haryana police registered a case against twelve people for allegedly attacking a Meghalaya Police team and attempting to free an accused in an ATM robbery case from their custody, officials said on Wednesday.