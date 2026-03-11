Kerala CM, ministers skip Modi's event amid row over minister's exclusion

19:07

PM Narendra Modi addresses people at an event in Ernakulam, Kerala on Wednesday.





Though no reason was cited for Vijayan skipping the high profile event, his cabinet colleagues pointed out personal inconvenience to stay away from the function held in this port city.





The prime minister, who came on a one-day visit to the state, inaugurated various development projects, including the first stretch of the six-lane expansion of National Highway 66, during the official programme in Kochi.





The projects inaugurated by him, include the Thalappady-Chengala stretch of NH 66 and the Vengalam-Ramanattukara stretch of the Kozhikode bypass, both upgraded to six lanes.





Government sources made it clear in the morning itself that CM Vijayan won't attend the event, though his name is included in the programme schedule.





State ministers M B Rajesh and K Krishnankutty, who have been invited to the PM's event, also said they are not taking part because of personal reasons.





Reacting to the development, Riyas said he had not received any official communication inviting him to the function and termed the move as "political" and "not befitting a democracy".





Every PWD minister to date has been invited to these inaugurations, he said, arguing that excluding or insulting anyone now will not change the public's perception of who actually made these projects a reality.





He claimed that the state government had played a key role in the National Highway development by facilitating land acquisition and sharing funds.





The PWD minister said the National Highway development project in the state was revived only after the Left Democratic Front government came to power in 2016 following the intervention of Vijayan. -- PTI

