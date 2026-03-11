J-K: Terrorist hideout busted in Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered

19:22

File image





The hideout was found during a search operation in the Ranar forest area of the district, officials added. The recoveries included one RPG launcher, five RPG rounds, one light machine gun (LMG) and two ammunition belts of the LMG.





The forces also recovered seven AK magazines, 544 AK rounds, three ammunition pouches, one pistol magazine, one grenade, five UBGL grenades and other war-like stores.





According to officials, the hideout appeared to be old, as most of the recovered material had rust. -- PTI

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Wednesday.