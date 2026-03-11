HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaishankar speaks to Russian counterpart amid oil crunch

Wed, 11 March 2026
19:16
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar./File image
With the West Asia conflict destabilising energy supplies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas with a focus on navigating the fallout of the crisis. 

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 percent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). 

"A good telecon with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Shared our assessments on the West Asia conflict and related diplomatic efforts. Also took stock of our bilateral cooperation agenda," Jaishankar said on social media. 

It is not immediately known if India's procurement of Russian crude oil figured in the talks. 

The Jaishankar-Lavrov conversation came days after the United States said it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to New Delhi to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil in view of disruptions in the energy market. 

The external affairs minister also said that he held "useful" discussion on the West Asia conflict and its repercussions with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kallas. -- PTI

