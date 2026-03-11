HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaishankar discuss West Asia situation with Russian FM

Wed, 11 March 2026
20:47
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday during which they discussed the situation in West Asia.

"The two ministers exchanged views on the situation surrounding Iran, calling for its rapid normalisation," the Russian foreign ministry said on its web portal. 

"They emphasised their support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS contribution to efforts to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties," it added.

Iran, a member of the SCO and BRICS, has been under joint US and Israeli attack for 12 days after its Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, and several top commanders were killed on the first day of the strike on February 28. 

Tehran's retaliatory strikes at US bases in Gulf countries had caused serious damage to civilian and energy infrastructure in the nations considered strategic partners, both by New Delhi and Moscow.

Lavrov and Jaishankar also discussed "certain aspects of the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of upcoming political contacts", the Russian foreign ministry said, without giving any details. -- PTI

