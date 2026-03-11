Is the govt lying to people on LPG availability?

12:02





Venugopal said that gas agencies have received instructions not to supply any LPG cylinders for commercial purposes.





"Instructions have been sent to gas agencies that don't supply any LPG cylinders for commercial purposes. The situation is worsening day by day. The government is completely lying to the people of India." Congress MP Jebi Mather questioned the government's lack of preparation to tackle the LPG gas crisis.





"Did they not think that there will be LPG crisis in the country? Did it not cross their mind that the hotel industry will be affected... But electoral politics is what the BJP and the ruling dispensation is giving priority to," she added. The shortage has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.





In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions.





Refineries have been directed to maximise domestic LPG production specifically for household use. Priority supply (up to 100%) is now reserved for domestic piped natural gas, CNG for transport, and essential pipeline operations. Fertiliser plants are allocated 70%, while other industrial consumers and tea industries are receiving 80% of their six-month average. The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills. -- ANI

