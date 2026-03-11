IRCTC asks catering units to use microwave, induction stoves

15:21





In a communication issued on March 10, IRCTC asked operators of food plazas, refreshment rooms and 'Jan Ahaars' to switch to alternative arrangements to maintain seamless catering services for travelling passengers. This advisory comes in the backdrop of the widening conflict in West Asia that may affect the supply of commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders.





"You must switch over to alternate cooking modes viz. microwaves and induction, to offset any potential shortage in LPG supplies," the advisory reads. The catering units have also been asked to maintain sufficient inventory of ready-to-eat food items in addition to standard packaged and cooked food items to meet passenger demand. PTI

